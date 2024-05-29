Xi Jinping Sends a Congratulatory Message to New President of Viet Nam To Lam

On May 22, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to To Lam on his inauguration as President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Viet Nam are friendly socialist neighbors linked by the same mountains and rivers. Xi Jinping said that during his state visit to Viet Nam last year, he and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong jointly announced the building of a China-Viet Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, opening a new chapter in the relations between the two Parties and two countries. Xi Jinping said he is glad to see that various departments and localities of the two countries are stepping up efforts to build the China-Viet Nam community with a shared future, and have made positive progress. Xi Jinping said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Viet Nam relations, and is ready to work with President To Lam to maintain strategic communication, steer the building of the China-Viet Nam community with a shared future toward deeper and more substantive development, and deliver more benefits to the two peoples.