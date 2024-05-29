Submit Release
Xi Jinping Sends a Congratulatory Letter to China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation

On May 23, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the friendly exchanges between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have a long history spanning over a thousand years. In 2022, the first China-GCC Summit was successfully held, opening up new prospects for deepening cooperation between China and GCC countries. Deepening industrial and investment cooperation between China and GCC countries is conducive to better synergizing the Belt and Road Initiative and the development strategies, visions and plans of the GCC countries, tapping into complementary advantages, jointly fostering new growth drivers, and promoting the prosperity and development of both sides. China is ready to work with the GCC countries to enhance solidarity, pursue cooperation and write a new chapter in China-GCC relations.

The China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation opened in Xiamen, Fujian Province on the same day. Themed "Embracing the Future: Advancing High-Quality Industrial and Investment Cooperation between China and GCC Countries," the event was co-hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission and the People's Government of Fujian Province.

