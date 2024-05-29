Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Luis Abinader on His Reelection as President of the Dominican Republic

On May 22, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Luis Abinader on his reelection as President of the Dominican Republic.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the current relations between China and the Dominican Republic have maintained positive momentum of development, with the two sides deepening political mutual trust, achieving fruitful practical cooperation, and maintaining close coordination on international and regional affairs. Xi Jinping said that he attaches great importance to bilateral relations, and appreciates President Luis Abinader's firm adherence to the one-China policy. Xi Jinping expressed his readiness to work with President Luis Abinader to continue to guide bilateral relations to new heights and to let more cooperation outcomes better benefit the two peoples.