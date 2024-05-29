Bird Feeder Market, valued at $2.1 billion in 2031 ; Kaytee Products, Inc., Kettle Moraine, Nature's Way Bird

rise in penetration of internet, and surge in adoption of smartphones among consumers

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bird Feeder Market," The bird feeder market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. Specially designed containers that are used to feed wild and pet birds are generally referred to as bird feeders. Demand for bird feeders is anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for birds as pets among the global population. Birds are easy to keep at households, involve low maintenance cost, and easy to train. These factors make birds a popular choice among bird lovers. Moreover, birds as a pet promotes healthy cognitive functioning, lowers blood pressure, and relieves stress. Birds are attractive, social, and interactive, which make it a good choice as pets and the life-long companionship are major factors that foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in participation of people across developed and developing nations in gardening and bird watching is estimated to be a prominent driver for the growth of the global bird feeder industry.

According to the bird feeder market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, material, mount type, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is segmented into window feeders, tube feeders, hopper feeders, platform feeders, and others. On the basis of material, the bird feeder market is divided into metal, plastic, glass, and others. Depending on mount type, the market is segregated into pole, hanging, window, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, other retail stores, and online. Region-wise, the bird feeder market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

As per the bird feeder market trends, by type, the tube feeders segment dominated the market, accounting for 44.4% of the bird feeder market share in 2021, owing to easy availability, variety of shapes and designs, and protection from cats and squirrels offered by the tube feeders. The demand for hopper feeders is expected to rise among new gardeners, new pet bird owners, and new birdwatchers, owing to attractive and familiar design of the feeders.

As per the bird feeder market forecast, based on the material, the plastic segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The cheap price, abundant availability of plastic raw material, easy and convenient handling, and extended life are major features of the plastic bird feeders that leads to the dominance of this segment in the global market.

By mount type, the window segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The rise in urbanization has led to shrinking of home spaces that has led to the higher demand for window mounted feeders, especially in the urban cities and towns. According to the United Nations, around 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050.

Depending on distribution channel, the online segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in adoption of online pet shops, rise in penetration of internet, and surge in adoption of smartphones among consumers. According to the International Telecommunication Union, around 64% of the global population access to Internet in 2021. This number is expected to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years and the demand for online sales is anticipated to foster significantly.

Region-wise, Europe dominated the global bird feeder market in 2021. The presence of huge number of birdwatchers in Europe, especially in UK and Italy fostered the bird feeder market growth. It is estimated that around 50% to 60% of UK households feed wild birds in their backyard and gardens. North America was the second-largest market, owing to the rise in popularity of bird watching tourism and growing adoption of pet birds. According to the latest survey of the U.S. Fish& Wildlife Service, there were approximately over 45 million birdwatchers, aged 16 years or above in U.S in 2016.

Aspects, Inc., Backyard Nature Products, Bird Buddy, Central Garden & Pet Company, Droll Yankees, Duncraft, First Nature, Harris Farm, LLC., Kaytee Products, Inc., Kettle Moraine, Nature's Way Bird, Songbird Essentials, Wild Bird Habitat Store, Wild Birds Unlimited, Inc., and Woodlink Ltd. are some of the leading players in the global bird feeder industry, who are constantly seeking to exploit the prevailing bird feeder market opportunities.

Key findings of study

By type, the tube feeders segment was the major segment of the market in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

By material, the plastic segment dominated in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By mount type, the window segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

As per distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Europe was the dominant region in 2021, occupying 18.0% of the global bird feeder market share.



