QuantaSing to Report Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results on June 6, 2024

BEIJING, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading online learning service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 6, 2024 (07:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
International:
United States Toll Free:
Mainland China Toll Free: 
Hong Kong Toll Free:
Conference ID:		 1-412-902-4272
1-888-346-8982
4001-201203
800-905945
QuantaSing Group Limited
   
The replay will be accessible through June 13, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:
International:
United States Toll Free:
Replay Access Code:		 1-412-317-0088
1-877-344-7529
7529094
   

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com.

About QuantaSing Group Limited
QuantaSing is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people’s quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest service provider in China’s online adult learning market and China’s adult personal interest learning market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan based on data from 2022. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi, empowering users to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients including, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.quantasing.com.

Contact
Investor Relations
Leah Guo
QuantaSing Group Limited
Email: ir@quantasing.com
Tel: +86 (10) 6493-7857

Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Email: QuantaSing.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429

Public Relations
Brad Burgess, Senior Vice President
ICR, LLC
Email: Brad.Burgess@icrinc.com


