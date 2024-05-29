Target Drone Market: Skyward Trajectory Set to Soar, Reaching $8.55 Billion by 2030

Target Drone Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Target Drone Market by end use, target, and mode of operation: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021-2030," the global target drone market was valued at $4.46 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9%.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06235

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global target drone market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making durable and long-lasting target drones. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in defense expenditure across different nations in the region, along with defense modernization initiatives being implemented across prominent countries such as China, India, and Japan.

By end use, the target drone market is segregated into defense and commercial. The defense segment accounted for highest revenue in 2020, owing to rise in demand for target drones to provide defense forces a cost-effective training solution.

On the basis of target, the market is divided into aerial target, ground target, and marine target. The aerial target segment garnered highest revenue in 2020, owing to rise in aerial drone related threats globally.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/target-drone-market/purchase-options

By mode of operation, the target drone market is segregated into autonomous and remotely piloted. The autonomous segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to surge in demand for autonomous drone to carry out several defense and commercial operations independently.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The COVID-19 impact on the target drone market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative target drones globally.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06235

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By end use, the defense segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of target, the ground target segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on mode of operation, the autonomous segment is projected to lead the global target drone market.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Airbus S.A.S., BAE Systems plc, Denel Dynamics, Embention, Griffon Aerospace, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Qinetiq Group plc, and The Boeing Company.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 -

Drone Service Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-service-market-A08531

Underwater Drone Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underwater-drone-market-A08682