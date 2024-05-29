Saffron Market 2024-2032 | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Top Companies and Segmentation

Saffron Market Size

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled "Saffron Market Report by Type (Organic, Conventional), Form (Thread, Powder, Liquid), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the saffron market growth, share, size, and industry trends forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The global saffron market size reached US$ 518.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,017.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.76% during 2024-2032.

What is Saffron?

Saffron, a crimson-colored spice derived from Crocus sativus or Saffron crocus, is handpicked from the flower's three stigmas, dried on charcoal, and used as a flavoring and coloring agent in several food products. Its exotic, strong aroma and bitter taste are often used to enhance the flavors of Asian and Mediterranean dishes. It offers numerous health benefits since it is a rich source of various vitamins and dietary minerals and exhibits antioxidant, anti-depressant, and antiseptic properties. This, in turn, makes it a valuable ingredient in treating colds, coughs, asthma, and measles. The spice is available in various forms, including liquid, threads, and powders, and is extensively used to manufacture dietary supplements, food additives, aromas, skincare products, and cosmetics.

Saffron Market Trends:

The shifting consumer preference toward saffron as a natural flavoring and coloring agent is one of the primary factors providing a boost to the market growth. The rising health consciousness and surging use of saffron as a key ingredient in several food and beverages are also bolstering the market growth. In line with this, the rapid expansion of the cosmetic industry and the increasing demand for natural ingredients are accelerating the market growth. Saffron is extensively used to produce various skincare products, such as cleansers, lotions, and fairness creams. Apart from this, the availability of organic and chemical-free saffron and the availability of supportive government initiatives promoting saffron cultivation are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Saffron Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Form:

• Thread

• Powder

• Liquid

Breakup by Application:

• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the saffron market size has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market

Some of These Key Players Include:

• Esfedan Trading

• Flora Saffron

• Gohar Saffron

• Grandorco

• Great American Spice Company

• HEA&CO

• Mehr Saffron Company

• Rowhani Saffron Co.

• Safrante Global Company S.L.U.

• Taj Agro International

• Tarvand Saffron Co.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

