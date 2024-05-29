Shipping Container Market Share Will Hit US$ 21.0 Billion By 2032 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

Shipping Container Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Shipping Container Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” The global shipping container market size reached US$ 11.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2024-2032.

Shipping Container Market Trends:

The global shipping container market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the expansion of international trade and the increasing globalization of supply chains. This can be supported by the rising e-commerce sector, which requires efficient and scalable logistics solutions. The adoption of standardized containers facilitates seamless transportation across various modes, including sea, rail, and road, enhancing operational efficiency. Additionally, the development of port infrastructure and the increasing investments in logistics and transportation by emerging economies are providing a considerable boost to the market. Apart from this, technological advancements, such as the integration of IoT and tracking systems in containers, are improving real-time monitoring and security, thus driving market expansion. Moreover, the growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions is encouraging the use of reusable and recyclable shipping containers, contributing positively to market growth.

Shipping Container Market Growth:

The global market encompasses a wide range of products designed to meet diverse shipping and logistics needs. This market includes standard dry containers, refrigerated containers, tank containers, and specialized containers for various cargo types. The market's growth is supported by the increasing adoption of innovative container solutions, such as foldable and modular containers, which enhance storage efficiency and reduce transportation costs. Market analysis indicates a positive growth trajectory, fueled by continuous investments in container manufacturing technologies and the expansion of container leasing services. In addition, the rising demand for perishable goods transportation is driving the growth of refrigerated containers, while the need for safe and secure transportation of hazardous materials is boosting the demand for tank containers. Furthermore, the increasing focus on smart containers, equipped with advanced tracking and monitoring systems, is shaping the future of the market.

Shipping Container Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Dry Storage Containers

• Flat Rack Containers

• Refrigerated Containers

• Special Purpose Containers

• Others

Dry storage containers are the largest segment by product due to their versatility and widespread use in transporting a diverse range of goods, from electronics to consumer products.

Breakup by Container Size:

• Small Containers (20 feet)

• Large Containers (40 feet)

• High Cube Containers

• Others

Large containers (40 feet) represent the largest segment by container size, as they offer economies of scale, making them cost-effective for long-distance and high-volume transportation.

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Consumer Goods

• Healthcare

• Industrial Products

• Vehicle Transport

• Others

In terms of application, industrial products form the largest segment because of the heavy reliance on these containers for the global transport of machinery, equipment, and raw materials.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Lastly, Asia Pacific is the largest market by region, driven by the significant manufacturing output and export activity of economies like China and India, coupled with extensive port infrastructure and maritime trade routes in the area.

