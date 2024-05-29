Tattoo Removal Industry Set for Major Growth, Projected at $4.0 Billion by 2035

Tattoo 2024 - 2035

The global tattoo removal industry is segmented into product, procedures, end user, and region.

The tattoo removal market is booming as more people seek to erase past decisions and embrace new beginnings.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global tattoo removal market garnered $0.5 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach $4.0 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2024 to 2035.

According to an article published in March 2024, approximately 23% of the population regrets at least one of their tattoos and plans to have tattoos removed in the future. This growing desire for tattoo removal is a significant driver of market expansion, as more people seek to address unwanted tattoos for personal, professional, or aesthetic reasons. With a sizable portion of the population expressing interest in tattoo removal, the market is poised for further growth to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

Increase in tattoo regrets and changes in lifestyles and trends augment the growth of the global tattoo removal market. On the other hand, high cost of installations of tattoo removal restrains the market growth. Nevertheless, technological advancements in tattoo removal methods is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market.

Based on procedure, the laser procedure segment held the highest market share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global tattoo removal market share, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 19.1% from 2024 to 2035. This is due to the shift in preference of individuals toward laser removal of tattoos over surgical methods, as it is highly invasive and causes pain throughout the treatment. In addition, laser tattoo removal procedure completely eliminates tattoos, without leaving scars, which further fuels the growth of the segment.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

The tattoo removal market is witnessing significant growth, owing to increase in tattoo regrets and non-acceptance of tattoos in military and government jobs. This has led to heavy investments from key players in R&D and technological advancements in different tattoo removal treatments. Presently, the latest method trending for tattoo removal includes intense pulsed light therapy, which is considered superior as compared to laser for removing tattoos. This is attributed to the fact that this procedure needs lesser treatment sessions and shorter time to completely remove tattoos compared to laser treatments. Scientists are also focused on discovery of improved & novel methods for erasing tattoos, within lesser time.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

▪️ In March 2020, Lumenis Ltd., the world's biggest energy-based medical device business for aesthetic, surgical removal, and ophthalmic applications announced the release of the Stellar M22TM, its newest and most advanced platform. The redesigned user interface on the Stellar M22 has a bigger screen that allows for shorter treatment times and more convenient monitoring from a distance.

▪️ In February 2022, Ray Studios, a Paris-based firm, is attempting to address the problem of tattoo removal with new technology and a fresh take on the process.

▪️ The company has collected $3 million to support its plans to create 200 studios worldwide in the next five years. AirAngels and Gaingels from the United States and Kima Ventures, Nickleby Capital, and True Capital from Europe participated in the round. It follows a "successful soft opening," according to Ray Studios, with its first studio opening in Paris in December.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

sisram medical(alma lasers),

Cynosure, Candela Corporation.,

cipher pharmaceuticals inc.,

Lumenis Ltd.,

Berry Global Group, Inc.,

Fotona, Soliton, Inc.

