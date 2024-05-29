RAPPP handed over PCLEC funded laptops to PSII in Honiara

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) handed over two portable laptops to the Professional Standard Internal Investigation (PSII) Department at Central Police Station on 21 May 2024.

The handover occurred between AFP Advisors, alongside Director PSII Chief Superintendent Barry Rush Saukiu and PSII officers during a morning tea at the PSII conference room.

The event celebrated the handover of two portable laptop kits and carry cases to the RSIPF PSII. The kits were funded by the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation (PCLEC) small grant round 2 of 2023-2024.

PSII investigators often travel to provincial islands to investigate disciplinary and criminal complaints. Previously, obtaining typed and signed statements suitable for court or tribunal presentation in remote areas has been challenging due to limited access to computers and printers.

Chief Superintendent Saukiu, with the support of AFP RAPPP Advisor William Tooth, successfully applied for the PCLEC grant to acquire this much needed equipment.

The new equipment will enable PSII to produce timely and accurate documentation, access electronic investigation notes, reduce travel costs, and expedite the completion of remote investigations.

Chief Superintendent Saukiu said, “The laptops would help finalise numerous outstanding provincial disciplinary cases.”

Mr. Saukiu said, “Improving discipline within the RSIPF will continue to enhance community confidence and trust in the police force, aligning with the RSIPF Commissioner’s strategic goals.”

PSII officers expressed their gratitude to PCLEC for their support.

