Minister Farewells CPLT Team 4 and Welcomes CPLT Team 5

Minister of Police National Security & Correctional Services, Jimson Tanangada, has bid farewell to the outgoing China Police Liaison Team 4 (CPLT Team 4 and warmly welcomed our new China Police Liaison Team 5 (CPLT Team 5), who have arrived to replace the outgoing team.

Speaking during the farewell and welcoming event during the weekend, Minister Tanangada said that since we have established ties with China, the RSIPF has continued to greatly benefit from capability and capacity support.

Minister Tanangada says the CPLT Team 4 has had a close working relationship with the Ministry and, most importantly, with the RSIPF since their arrival in September last year.

The working relationship is outstanding and one that is built on transparency, accountability, trust, and genuine partnership, purposefully for the positive growth and development of the RSIPF.

“I am confident that we jointly share these values to see that the RSIPF continues to develop professionally, and it is our utmost belief that we continue to support the RSIPF to be able to operate independently and sustainably and continue building networks, partnerships, and confidence amongst our communities, our investors, visitors, and the country at large. And importantly, to be able to strive through our evolving security environment.”

The Minister says that in order for our police officers to reach that highest level of professionalism, we need ongoing genuine partnership from stakeholders who believe that we can do it despite many criticisms and antagonism out there.

“I am proud to say that our bilateral cooperation between the China Ministry of Public Security and the RSIPF is heading in the right direction in shaping our police capabilities.

“The journey to create change is not always easy, and there will always be wrong perceptions and misunderstandings, but we must continue to work together.

“Our police-to-police cooperation between our two countries continues to grow. In fact, as our police relationship continues to deepen, it is my sincere hope that new grounds for support will be explored for further cooperation.”

Minister Tanangada highlighted that his core intention and commitment as the new Minister for Police is to strengthen the partnership between the RSIPF and its security and policing development partners, including China, for the benefit of the nation’s security future.

The Minister concluded that the paramount consideration in all police cooperation is the development of the RSIPF capability and capacity, and he is confident that the CPLT is contributing towards the realisation of this development goal.

In addition to the Minister statement, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Operations Ms. Juanita Matanga also acknowledged and thanked the outgoing team for their positive working relationship and support of the RSIPF.

The PRC Ambassador to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Cai Weiming, has also delighted to recognise the efforts and work of CPLT Team 4 since their arrival in September last year.

The ambassador says the CPLT Team 4 has successfully completed a series of tasks, demonstrated the excellent ability of the Chinese police, contributed to the development of police cooperation, and deepened the brotherhood-like friendship between China and the and the Solomon Islands.

The CPLT Team 4 has been highly praised for their successful involvement in the two major events, the Pacific Games (PGs) and the recent National General Election (NGE).

CPLT Deputy Commissioner Wang Feng said it is a great honour to stand here on behalf of our team and have been here for more than eight months.

“As the deputy commissioner of the fourth group of CPLT and one of the experts on large-scale event security, I am glad to witness the big success of the Pacific Games and the National General Election.

The Deputy Commissioner says since the first day they have been here, they have witnessed many unforgettable historical moments like the PGs and the NGE, to name a few.

He congratulates the new minister Tanangada on taking office and wishes that under his leadership, the China-Solomon Islands police collaboration can go deeper and more solid in strengthening cooperation, capacity building, technology transfer, strategic planning, community participation, policy coordination, monitoring, and evaluation, and can bear more fruitful results.

He assumes the Minister that, in the future, there will be more excellent teams coming to the Solomon Islands, such as the fifth and sixth CPLT.

“I firmly believe that the banner of the China-Solomon Islands police cooperation—the spirit of “professionalism, efficiency, and friendship” and “openness, transparency, and goodwill”—will “definitely fly high in Honiara.”

L-R. Siting in forth from the front row is the Minister of Police, Hon. Jimson Tanangada.

MPNSCS Press