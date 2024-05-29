Ouinex selects Netdania to power their Web3-powered Crypto trading platform

The collaboration addresses the growing demand for more secure, transparent and user-friendly trading platforms

London, UK , May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ouinex, a leader in blockchain solutions, joins forces with Netdania, a leader in trading software and analytics, to launch a state-of-the-art cryptocurrency trading platform and expand on their shared commitment to continuous innovation in fintech. This collaboration marks a significant leap in cryptocurrency trading technology, combining Netdania’s advanced interfaces with Ouinex’s innovative Web3 backend technology.







Setting a new standard for cryptocurrency trading

The collaboration between Ouinex and Netdania addresses the growing demand for more secure, transparent, and user-friendly trading platforms. By combining Netdania's expertise in creating high-performance trading interfaces with Ouinex's approach to Web3 technology and cryptocurrency, the implementation of Netdania’s bespoke solutions will enable Ouinex to deliver a platform that provides an unparalleled trading experience for traders across all platforms.

“Our partnership with Netdania reflects Ouinex's dedication to innovating secure trading solutions in the cryptocurrency sector. The platform will transform expectations regarding functionality and security in crypto trading. We are bringing the best of TradFi Tech to Web3,'' says Ilies Larbi, Co-Founder & CEO of Ouinex.

Empowering traders with cutting-edge technology

The advanced solutions delivered by Netdania, including a suite of sophisticated trading platforms with feature-rich functionalities, are set to transform how traders interact with the cryptocurrency market, focusing on enhancing user experience with customisable interfaces and robust security features. This move aligns with Ouinex’s strategy to cater to active, experienced traders, providing them with tools for efficient and transparent trading.

With our extensive experience in building trading platforms, our success stems from customising and delivering bespoke solutions. We're delighted to deliver a bespoke trading solution for Ouinex, built on a framework of OpenAPIs where our clients can seamlessly integrate their own widgets into the platform. This approach ensures quick adaptation to market trends, efficiently enhancing their trading platform," says George Govier-Rosenvold, Chief Commercial Officer at Netdania.

About Ouinex · Ouinex is a regulated and secure spot crypto and derivatives trading platform, focused on low latency and ultra competitive trading fees. Ouinex brings the best of TradFi electronic trading infrastructure to Web3 including innovative universal cross margining capabilities, enabling users to trade TradeFi instruments by using their crypto holdings as margin.



About Netdania · Established in 1998, Netdania, part of United Fintech, has emerged as a leading figure in financial technology. With a client base that spans from Tier-1 Investment Banks to brokers, Netdania specialises in providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the financial industry. The core pillars of the business offering include Market Data Solutions, Trading Technology and Data Visualisation.



