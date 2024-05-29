Polyisoprene Latex Market to be Worth US$ 345.8 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report
Market Benefitting from Preference for Hypoallergenic and Biocompatible Medical-Grade Polyisoprene LatexROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyisoprene latex Market is expected to reach US$ 158.7 million in 2024 and further ascend to US$345.8 million by the end of 2034, as per a newly released industry analysis by Fact.MR.
Polyisoprene latex is a synthetic material that is widely used in many industries, including healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods due to its remarkable elasticity, heat resistance, and elevated tensile strength. It finds application as a specialized material in luxury manufacturing. The increasing demand for products that are allergy-free and environmentally friendly is driving the expansion of the polyisoprene latex market globally.
There are substantial investments in research and development within the polyisoprene latex market due to its innovative applications, which, in turn, have been driving its sales. Medical-grade latex, known for its hypoallergenic and biocompatible properties, is preferred across various applications, particularly in delicate medical settings, thus contributing to the growth of the polyisoprene latex market.
Increasing usage of polyisoprene latex in various medical products such as condoms, balloons, catheters, medical gloves, and adhesives is also influencing market growth. The rising awareness of the importance of effective contraceptives to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is also fueling the demand for wearable contraception, thereby increasing the sales of polyisoprene latex.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
• The global polyisoprene latex market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034.
• The market is forecasted to touch US$ 345.8 million by the end of 2034.
• Sales of polyisoprene latex in the United States are set to reach US$ 32.5 million in 2024.
• China is set to account for 56.9% market share in East Asia in 2024.
• The market in Japan is expected to reach US$ 17.7 million in 2024.
• The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2034.
“Superior elasticity, heat resistance, and high tensile strength of polyisoprene latex are driving its extensive use in the production of industrial gloves amid a growing emphasis on workplace safety,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Players Profiled In This Report:
Dipped Products Plc; Rubberex Corporation (M) Bhd.; Johnson Wilshire Inc.; Southern Glove, Inc.; 3M Company; Supermax Corp. Bhd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Globus (Shetland) Ltd.; Sibur; ZEON; Medline; Goodyear Tire
Widespread Use of Polyisoprene Latex in Healthcare and Transportation Applications
Tires, adhesives, couplings, bushings, anti-vibration mounts, and conveyor belts are among the items that use polyisoprene. The increasing demand for tires and related items in the transportation sector is projected to drive the growth of the polyisoprene market. In addition, polyisoprene finds application in surgical gloves, drug delivery tubing, fluid pathways, and other medical components, indicating significant growth potential in the medical and healthcare sectors.
Competitive Landscape
Precision Dippings and Puyang Linshi Chemical & New Material Co., Ltd. are two recent entrants that offer competition and innovation to the market. These businesses can contribute to the growth of the polyisoprene latex market by launching new goods, developing their networks of distribution, and providing affordable prices.
Cariflex, an industry leader in the global polyisoprene rubber latex market for high-end medical applications, moved its global headquarters (HQ) to Singapore in July 2023. A functional office was established in 2020 following the establishment of Cariflex in Singapore as a fully owned subsidiary of DL Chemical Co., Ltd. (a South Korean company), replacing its previous location in the city center. With this move, Cariflex is expanding its employment opportunities in Asia and solidifying its position in the region.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the polyisoprene latex market from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges the polyisoprene latex market based on application (medical gloves, condoms, medical balloons, catheters, adhesives) and end use (medical, consumer goods, industrial), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
