Building Information Modeling Market: Driving the Future with a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Information Modeling Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud-Based), Project Life Cycle (Preconstruction, Construction, and Operations), Building Type (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Application (Planning & Modelling, Construction & Design, Asset Management, Building System Analysis & Maintenance Scheduling, and Others), and End-User (Architects/Engineers, Contractors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032".

According to the report, the global building information modeling industry generated $7.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $34.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2032.

The key factors such as government mandating for building information modeling usage (BIM) and the increasing adoption of digital technology by construction sector are driving the building information modeling market growth. Furthermore, increase in initial expenditure on BIM technology is expected to hamper the building information modeling market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies and their integration with BIM is expected to provide an opportunity for the building information modeling market growth during the forecast period.

Government mandating Building Information Modeling (BIM) usage, and increasing adoption of digital technology by construction sector drive the growth of global building information modeling market.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2022, owing to the presence of large volume of BIM software providers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period at a CAGR of 19.1%, due to the growing construction activities in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Aveva Group Plc.

Hexagon AB

Trimble Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Beck Technolgy Ltd.

Pentagon Solution Ltd.

Nemetschek SE

Bentley Systems Inc.

Dassault Systemes

Asite Solutions Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global building information modeling market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

