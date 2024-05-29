Digital Locations Extends Its Agreement with Florida International University (FIU) to Continue Satenna™ Research

Working together during the last year, the Company and FIU have achieved remarkable progress toward the goal of demonstrating a breakthrough technology to deliver high-speed Internet from satellites directly to smartphones



SANTA BARBARA, CA, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC), the developer of Satenna™, a breakthrough technology that will deliver high-speed Internet from satellites directly to smartphones all over the world, today announced that it has extended its research agreement with Florida International University (FIU) to continue the Satenna™ research that it began a year ago.

“I am extremely pleased with the progress that FIU has made in the development of Satenna™, said Digital Locations CEO Rich Berliner. “I believe that continuing this partnership is the most certain way of bringing our breakthrough technology to the marketplace. I have every confidence that the terrific team at FIU and the strategy that they have developed will turn Satenna™ into a “must have” solution for unserved and underserved markets around the world”.

Florida International University, located in Miami, is the eighth largest public university in the country by enrollment and U.S. News and World Report places dozens of FIU programs among the best in the nation. Washington Monthly Magazine ranks FIU among the top 20 public universities contributing to the public good.

The Digital Locations research is being carried out within the FIU Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) which encompasses a broad range of research and educational interests. The research team assigned to the Satenna™ project consists of an impressive group of professors, graduate students, undergraduate students, and research assistants.

Mr. Berliner concluded, “As we push towards a demonstration of our breakthrough technology, it is imperative that we keep the research team fully engaged and focused on a successful outcome. The extension of our agreement provides for that.”

Digital Locations, Inc., is the developer of Satenna™, a breakthrough technology that will deliver high-speed Internet from satellites directly to smartphones all over the world. Today, high-speed Internet (also known as broadband Internet) is only available in densely populated areas around the world. The rest of the world is still waiting. Elon Musk (SpaceX), Jeff Bezos (Blue Origin), and others are launching thousands of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. Unfortunately, without the use of additional equipment, the technology does not yet exist that will allow these satellites to deliver high-speed Internet directly to smartphones. Solving this problem represents an extraordinary business opportunity. Working with a research team from Florida International University, we are developing a truly disruptive technology that will finally make it possible for the wireless industry to offer high-speed Internet service from satellites directly to smartphones anywhere in the world, indoors and outdoors with no dead zones and no cell towers. Anyone, anywhere, regardless of location, economic status, race, or gender will be able to access high-speed Internet service and benefit from remote learning, health care, government services, telework, participation in public affairs, and even Netflix, Amazon, and much, much more.

To learn more about Digital Locations please visit www.digitallocations.com

