Leading OTA WINGIE Witnesses a Rise in Bookings for the Upcoming Eid al-Adha

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of the Sacrifice," is a significant Islamic holiday that commemorates Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice an act of obedience to God. Celebrated after the Hajj pilgrimage, Eid al-Adha is a time for families and communities to unite, share meals, exchange gifts, and express gratitude.



As the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha approaches, families across the MENA region prepare to reunite and celebrate. WINGIE, the leading OTA in the EMEACIS (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States) region, reports a remarkable increase in travel bookings as families prepare to reunite and celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Travel to Saudi Arabia and the UAE is seeing a spike due to Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha in the MENA region is a special time. Mosques are full of people attending grand Eid prayers, people sharing with family and friends, and those in need, highlighting the importance of generosity. The streets buzz with people and celebrations, making it a memorable experience for anyone who visits during this time.

Understanding the importance of Eid al-Adha, WINGIE reports a significant increase in bookings as individuals plan to reunite with family or enjoy holiday destinations. Airports in the region are preparing for a peak season, with a notable rise in travelers heading to popular Eid destinations. Especially countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Pakistan are experiencing high demand before Eid al-Adha.

