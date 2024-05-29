Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drugs & Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B1003586

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Stacy Corliss

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/28/24 at 1953 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N, Weathersfield

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs, Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Nicholas Keefe

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitesboro, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Keefe (25). During the stop, Keefe displayed signs of impairment and was screened for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. Keefe was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Keefe was also found to be in possession of cocaine. Keefe was later released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 07/23/2024 at 0800 hours

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/23/2024 at 0800

COURT: Windsor - Woodstock

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

