Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drugs & Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1003586
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Stacy Corliss
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/28/24 at 1953 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N, Weathersfield
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs, Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Nicholas Keefe
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitesboro, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Keefe (25). During the stop, Keefe displayed signs of impairment and was screened for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. Keefe was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Keefe was also found to be in possession of cocaine. Keefe was later released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 07/23/2024 at 0800 hours
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/23/2024 at 0800
COURT: Windsor - Woodstock
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
SERGEANT STACY CORLISS
Patrol Commander – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600