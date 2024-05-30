Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the air cargo and freight logistics market size is predicted to reach $289.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The growth in the air cargo and freight logistics market is due to rising e-commerce. North America region is expected to hold the largest air cargo and freight logistics market share. Major players in the air cargo and freight logistics market include Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DSV AS, DB Schenker, Expeditors International of Washington.

Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market Segments

• By Type: Domestic Logistics, International Logistics

• By Service Type: Express, Regular

• By Application: Food, Industrial Materials, Equipment, Other Applications

• By End-use Industry: Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture

• By Geography: The global air cargo and freight logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Air cargo and freight logistics refer to the transportation of goods, merchandise, or commodities via air transport networks. The goal of air cargo and freight logistics is to ensure efficient, timely, and safe movement of goods through the air transportation system, meeting the demands of businesses and consumers globally.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market Characteristics

3. Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

