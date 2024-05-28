UNO Names Jill Sutton Employee of the Month, May 2024

Jill Sutton, Staff Assistant for the Department of English in the University of Nebrask at Omaha (UNO) College of Arts and Sciences, has been named UNO's Employee of the Month for May 2024. Sutton was praised for her positive attitude and her willingness to take on new tasks.

One nominator said that "Jill is the epitome of a sunshine personality. She is always smiling, laughing, and up for shenanigans. We do planks in the office every day, and she will rope in anyone who is wandering by to get on the ground and do a plank with us. She can do anything and will try anything. I have never encountered anyone who is so eager to throw herself into a new task."

Sutton's "can-do" attitude creates a welcoming atmosphere for those who visit or work in the department.

"She plays a key role in retaining students, faculty, and staff. She is the first face that people see when they enter the administrative suite of the Department of English. It does not matter how busy she is, she always takes the time to listen to faculty, students, and staff. She puts people first, and that practice fosters a sense of community that faculty, students, and staff want to be a part of."

For being named as Employee of the Month, Sutton received a certificate, a hot/cold tumbler provided by the Maverick Store (formerly the UNO Bookstore), a monetary award, two tickets to a UNO sporting event, and use of a designated parking space.