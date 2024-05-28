UNO Academic Advising Council Names Jessica Kampfe Advisor of the Month

Jessica Kampfe, Academic Advisor I, in the UNO College of Business Administration (CBA), was recently named the “Advisor of the Month” by the Academic Advising Council (AAC) for the month of May.

The award was presented to Kampfe at the May Academic Advising Council meeting.

Jessica’s nominators said:

“Jessica has been the sole MBA student advisor for the past nine years. We have more than 500 actively enrolled students, so she is incredibly busy providing exceptional service to our students on a daily basis. She offers early morning appointments a few times a week to accommodate our working professionals, and she works late at night making sure she's prepared for the next day's meetings. As student situations arise, Jessica is always quick to troubleshoot the issue and works collaboratively with others to help resolve any problems as quickly as possible. A primary example of this is her recent work with international students who have been facing financial and mental health challenges. She has worked closely with faculty, international advising, CAPS, and other resources on campus to assist these students. She also spends a great deal of time meeting with them and providing them assurance through the process. Through her work and dedication to the job, you can tell that she truly cares about each student and their success in the program. I strongly recommend Jessica Kampfe for Advisor of the Month due to her exceptional dedication and support in achieving my academic goals. She has been instrumental in navigating through exceptions and in facilitating the declaration of my minor. Jessica is consistently prompt in responding to emails, and her answers are always clear and helpful. Her deep understanding of the MBA program and its various concentrations is invaluable. I am truly fortunate to have her as my advisor!”

For being selected as the AAC Advisor of the Month, Kampfe will receive a certificate and gift card.