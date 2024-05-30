Medication Adherence Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The medication adherence market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medication Adherence Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medication adherence market size is predicted to reach $6.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

The growth in the medication adherence market is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest medication adherence market share. Major players in the medication adherence market include Omnicell Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., CareFusion (Becton Dickenson).

Medication Adherence Market Segments
• By Type: Hardware Centric, Software Centric
• By Medication: Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Diabetes, Oncology, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Rheumatology, Other Medications
• By Application: Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Facilities, Mail-Order Pharmacies
• By Geography: The global medication adherence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medication adherence are the systems that helps to check if a person follows medication recommended by a healthcare provider, whether patients take their medications as prescribed, as well as whether they continue to take a prescribed medication. Medication adherence hardware and software help medical personnel with the patient’s intake to prescribed medication to reduce cases of worsening disease and deaths and decrease healthcare costs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Medication Adherence Market Characteristics
3. Medication Adherence Market Trends And Strategies
4. Medication Adherence Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Medication Adherence Market Size And Growth
……
27. Medication Adherence Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Medication Adherence Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

