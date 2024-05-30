Automotive Safety Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Automotive Safety Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Safety Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive safety systems market size is predicted to reach $177.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.
The growth in the automotive safety systems market is due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive safety systems market share. Major players in the automotive safety systems market include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Nippon Denso Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, Mobileye Global Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH.
Automotive Safety Systems Market Segments
• By Type: Active Safety System, Passive Safety System
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles
• By End User: OEM, Aftermar
• By Geography: The global automotive safety systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Automotive safety systems are devices that minimize the risk of injuries, help prevent accidents and mitigate the impacts of collisions. These systems are designed to either work automatically or require drivers to activate them when desired. Common automotive safety systems include seatbelts, airbags, collapsible steering columns, occupant sensing systems, traction control, tire pressure monitors, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), lane departure warning systems (LDWS), and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Safety Systems Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Safety Systems Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Safety Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Safety Systems Market Size And Growth
……
27. Automotive Safety Systems Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automotive Safety Systems Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
