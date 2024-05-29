Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $2,355.9 million by 2030

Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market

On the basis of vehicle type, the hands-free power liftgates market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for luxury vehicles, integration of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles, and need to offer improved customer convenience and comfort have boosted the growth of the global 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, high initial cost and degradation of sensing mechanisms over time hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles and technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4089

The global hands-free power liftgate market was valued $1,127.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,355.9 million in 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the hands-free power liftgate market due to the factors such as surge in living standards of middle-class population and increase in sale of luxury cars in the region. Growing penetration of electric vehicles in China is also expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Aisin Corporation

Autoease Technology

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

Continental AG

Hi-Lex Corporation

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co.

Johnson Holdings Limited

Magna International Inc.

Stabilus GmbH

Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc. (Tommy Gate)

On the basis of vehicle type, the hands-free power liftgates market size is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment has been further divided into SUVs, sedans, and others. In 2020, the passenger cars segment dominated the market. Greater need for passenger comfort, integration of advanced safety & connectivity solutions, and improving living standards, especially in emerging economies, has strengthened the growth of this market.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8ffd0253508cb64501704ea0f9ae4e65

Technological advancements and increase in development of autonomous vehicles across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the hands-free power liftgate market. However, factors such high initial cost and degradation of sensing mechanism over time hinders the growth of the hands-free power liftgate market.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global hands-free power liftgate market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to high demand for passenger vehicles and need for comfort and luxury to enhance driving experience. The report includes analysis of the commercial vehicles segment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in sale of luxury vehicles and integration of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles. However, the global hands-free power liftgate market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to demand for premium cars & advanced features in vehicles, increased disposable income in countries such as India & China, and rise in development of autonomous vehicles in the region.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4089

Increase in need for luxury vehicles, incorporation of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles, and rise in demand to offer improved customer convenience and comfort drive the global hands-free power liftgate market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of propulsion, the electric segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Region wise, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Airless Tire Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/12/09/2348764/0/en/Airless-Tire-Market-to-Garner-77-5-Million-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/09/16/2517671/0/en/Vehicle-To-Grid-V2G-Market-to-Garner-15-03-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-ev-range-extender-market-to-reach-1-67-bn-globally-by-2026-at-9-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301017180.html

Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-connector-market-to-reach-273-2-million-globally-by-2032-at-17-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301870146.html