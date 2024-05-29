Adelaide hotel occupancy ranks number one in Australia and New Zealand

Release date: 29/05/24

Adelaide has taken out the number one spot both nationally and across the Tasman, with the highest hotel occupancy in April across 14 major cities throughout Australia and New Zealand.

At 78 per cent average occupancy, Adelaide outperformed the nation – topping Perth (76%) which ranked as the second Australian city and third in the list of 14 major cities, and Sydney (74%) as the third Australian city and fifth in the list.

The latest figures from hotel data analytics firm, STR also show “Awesome April 2024” saw accommodation across greater metropolitan Adelaide record its strongest ever monthly revenue. With an average nightly revenue of $2.1 million, it surpasses the previous high of $2.0 million per night in March 2024 – and makes it the only two months ever with average nightly revenue over $2.0 million.

The strong April results can be attributed to the return of the state’s major events, including the AFL Gather Round and LIV Golf Adelaide – in addition to eight conferences hosting a combined almost 3,100 delegates during the month.

The four days of AFL Gather Round helped generate an average nightly revenue of $3.4 million across greater metropolitan Adelaide. The Saturday night of the footy festival was the highest – ranking night ever for revenue at $3.9 million, the Friday night the second highest at $3.7 million, and the Thursday the fourth highest at $3.3 million.

This was followed by LIV Golf Adelaide, which helped generate an average nightly revenue of $2.8 million and an average occupancy rate of 86 per cent. This was supported by 42 per cent of the tournament’s tickets sold to interstate and overseas visitors.

We knew Adelaide was the place to be in April and being ranked number one for hotel occupancy in cities across Australia and New Zealand proves it.

The back-to-back accommodation occupancy records in March and April demonstrate why the State Government continues to back blockbuster events such as LIV Golf Adelaide and AFL Gather Round.

The benefits of strong hotel occupancy are felt right across the tourism and hospitality industries, with the boost to visitation helping generate valuable dollars for our restaurants, bars, and cafes.

I have no doubt the thousands of visitors who enjoyed our vibrant city in April have gone on to be advocates for our state, helping to add South Australia to the bucket lists of many potential travellers.