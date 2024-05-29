Safety blitz at aged care homes

Release date: 29/05/24

Residential aged care facilities across South Australia will be audited by the state’s safety regulator to reduce the risk of injury to residents and staff.

SafeWork SA inspectors will this month start compliance checks on how staff are using equipment and other techniques to move residents with limited mobility from one location to another.

This could include transferring residents from a bed to a chair or bath, from a wheelchair to a toilet, or repositioning them in their bed.

SafeWork SA inspectors will provide education, operational guides and checklists to ensure staff follow correct procedures.

Facilities found to be non-compliant may be issued with compliance notices to remedy the matter within a specified timeframe if it cannot be addressed while the inspectors are on-site.

Equipment commonly used to move residents in aged care facilities include ceiling hoists, patient lifters, stretchers, wheelchairs and slide sheets.

The long-term campaign will look at:

staff having appropriate training

equipment that is accessible and adequately maintained

facilities adequately controlling risks associated with hazardous manual tasks.

The campaign will cover private and state-run residential aged care facilities throughout metropolitan and regional SA.

Manual handling of people continues to be a significant issue in the aged care industry.

From 2019 to 2023, ReturnToWork SA received an average of 733 claims per year within residential care services, in particular aged care residential services.

The Australian Work Health and Safety Strategy 2023-2033 identifies health care and the social assistance industry as one of the six high-risk industries that contribute to 70 per cent of fatalities and 58 per cent of serious workers’ compensation claims.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Residential aged care workers play a vital role in our community and it’s important to protect them from injury. Workers need the right skills, processes and equipment to move residents safely.

The campaign will also help protect aged care facility residents who are particularly vulnerable.

Attributable to SafeWork SA Executive Director Glenn Farrell

SafeWork SA will work with facilities so they can deliver long-term improvements to the way equipment is used to handle people.

The audit will focus on both educating the industry on their obligations and ensuring compliance, requiring any improvements to be implemented within specific timeframes.

Attributable to Donna Douglas, Lead Organiser-Aged Care, United Workers Union

UWU supports the audit into Aged care facilities.

Aged care staff and the older Australians they care for deserve to work and live in a safe environment.

Lack of quality and sufficient equipment in the sector is a concern for our members.

Workload and not having enough staff to safely care for the residents is both dangerous and heart breaking for our members.

We look forward to the outcome of the audit.