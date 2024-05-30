Affordable Housing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Affordable Housing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Affordable Housing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The affordable housing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $71.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Affordable Housing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the affordable housing market size is predicted to reach $71.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth in the affordable housing market is due to the easy availability of home loans. North America region is expected to hold the largest affordable housing market share. Major players in the affordable housing market include Skanska AB, The Related Group, KEC International Limited, L&T Construction, Volunteers of America, Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited.

Affordable Housing Market Segments

• By Providers: Private Builders, Government, Public-private Partnership

• By Size of Unit: Up to 400 square feet, 400-800 square feet, Above 800 square feet

• By Location: Urban, Rural

• By Income Categories: Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG)

• By Population: Slum Population, Non-slum population

• By Geography: The global affordable housing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Affordable housing refers to housing units for people with less than the median household income. Its primary purpose is to offer safe, reasonable, and cheap housing to individuals who need help obtaining adequate accommodation due to financial restrictions.

