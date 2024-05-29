24-08 2024/25 Determination of the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal

What’s new or changing?

The Local Government Remuneration Tribunal (the Tribunal) has determined an increase of 3.75% to mayoral and councillor fees for the 2024-25 financial year, with effect from 1 July 2024.

The Tribunal is required to determine the remuneration categories of councils and mayoral offices at least once every 3 years under section 239 of the Local Government Act 1993 (the Act). The Tribunal last undertook a significant review of the categories as part of its 2023 determination and will next review these categories in 2026.

The Tribunal found that the allocation of most councils into the current categories continued to be appropriate having regard to the 2023 review, the current category model and criteria, and the evidence put forward in the submissions received.

However, the Tribunal has reclassified both Hilltops Council and Muswellbrook Shire Council as Regional Rural councils based on changes to their combined resident and non-residential working population.

What will this mean for council?



· Sections 248 and 249 of the Act require councils to fix and pay an annual fee to

councillors and mayors from 1 July 2024 based on the Tribunal’s determination

for the 2024-25 financial year.

Key Points

The level of fees paid will depend on the category the council is in.

A council cannot fix a fee higher than the maximum amount determined by the Tribunal.

If a council does not fix a fee, the council must pay the minimum fee determined by the Tribunal.

Where to go for further information

The Tribunal’s report and determination is available here.

