Furan Resin Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $23.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Furan Resin Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the furan resin market size is predicted to reach $23.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the furan resin market is due to the rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles globally. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest furan resin market share. Major players in the furan resin market include Dyna Chem Inc., HongYe Chemical Co. Ltd., The Chemical Company, Novasyn Organics Pvt. Ltd., NeuChem Inc., Sweet Lake Chemical Ltd..

Furan Resin Market Segments
• By Type: Furfuryl Alcohol Resin, Furfural Resin, Bran Ketone Resin, Branone Formaldehyde Resin
• By Application: Adhesive and Sealant, Automobile, Paint and Coating, Plastic, Foundry
• By End-User: Construction, Chemical Industries
• By Geography: The global furan resin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10564&type=smp

Furan resin refers to resins made from derivatives of furan, such as furfuryl alcohol or furfural, and used in adhesives and in infusing and coating compositions. Furan resins are mainly used as chemically resistant types of cement and binders for explosives, wood adhesives, and fiber composites.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furan-resin-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Furan Resin Market Characteristics
3. Furan Resin Market Trends And Strategies
4. Furan Resin Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Furan Resin Market Size And Growth
……
27. Furan Resin Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Furan Resin Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

