Senate Bill 1190 Printer's Number 1631

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - [alternative] PRESS energy resource potential.
(c) Tier II share.--Of the electrical energy required to be
sold from [alternative] PRESS energy sources identified in Tier
II, the percentage that must be from these technologies is for:
(1) Years 1 through 4 - 4.2%.
(2) Years 5 through 9 - 6.2%.
(3) Years 10 through 14 - 8.2%.
(4) Years 15 [and thereafter] through 19 - 10.0%.
(5) Beginning on June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026, the
electrical energy required to be sold from PRESS energy
sources identified in Tier II, the percentage that shall be
from these technologies is 6%.
(6) Beginning June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2034, the
percentage that must be from these technologies shall
increase by 0.5% each year so that at least 10% of the
electric energy is sold from PRESS energy sources identified
in Tier II by May 31, 2034, and each year thereafter.
(c.1) Tier III share.--Of the electrical energy required to
be sold from PRESS energy sources identified in Tier III, the
percentage that must be from these technologies is:
(1) June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2028 - 3.8%.
(2) June 1, 2028, through May 31, 2031 - 4.4%.
(3) June 1, 2031, and thereafter - 5%.
(d) [Exemption during cost-recovery period.--Compliance with
subsections (a), (b) and (c) shall not be required for any
electric distribution company that has not reached the end of
its cost-recovery period or for electric generation supplier
sales in the service territory of an electric distribution
company that has not reached the end of its cost-recovery
period. At the conclusion of an electric distribution company's
