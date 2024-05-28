Senate Bill 1190 Printer's Number 1631

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - [alternative] PRESS energy resource potential.

(c) Tier II share.--Of the electrical energy required to be

sold from [alternative] PRESS energy sources identified in Tier

II, the percentage that must be from these technologies is for:

(1) Years 1 through 4 - 4.2%.

(2) Years 5 through 9 - 6.2%.

(3) Years 10 through 14 - 8.2%.

(4) Years 15 [and thereafter] through 19 - 10.0%.

(5) Beginning on June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026, the

electrical energy required to be sold from PRESS energy

sources identified in Tier II, the percentage that shall be

from these technologies is 6%.

(6) Beginning June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2034, the

percentage that must be from these technologies shall

increase by 0.5% each year so that at least 10% of the

electric energy is sold from PRESS energy sources identified

in Tier II by May 31, 2034, and each year thereafter.

(c.1) Tier III share.--Of the electrical energy required to

be sold from PRESS energy sources identified in Tier III, the

percentage that must be from these technologies is:

(1) June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2028 - 3.8%.

(2) June 1, 2028, through May 31, 2031 - 4.4%.

(3) June 1, 2031, and thereafter - 5%.

(d) [Exemption during cost-recovery period.--Compliance with

subsections (a), (b) and (c) shall not be required for any

electric distribution company that has not reached the end of

its cost-recovery period or for electric generation supplier

sales in the service territory of an electric distribution

company that has not reached the end of its cost-recovery

period. At the conclusion of an electric distribution company's

20240SB1190PN1631 - 23 -

