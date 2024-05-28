Submit Release
Senate Bill 1201 Printer's Number 1633

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - shall be subject to the following:

(1) For a first offense, the individual shall be subject

to a fine of at least $1,000.

(2) For a second offense, the individual shall be

subject to a fine of at least $5,000.

(3) For a third offense, the individual commits a

misdemeanor of the third degree and shall be subject to a

fine of at least $10,000.

(4) For a fourth and subsequent offense, the individual

commits a misdemeanor of the second degree and shall be

subject to a fine of at least $15,000.

Section 3. Section 6111(b)(2) of Title 18 is amended to

read:

§ 6111. Sale or transfer of firearms.

* * *

(b) Duty of seller.--No licensed importer, licensed

manufacturer or licensed dealer shall sell or deliver any

firearm to another person, other than a licensed importer,

licensed manufacturer, licensed dealer or licensed collector,

until the conditions of subsection (a) have been satisfied and

until he has:

* * *

(2) Inspected photoidentification and proof of liability

insurance required under section 6109.1 (relating to

l iability insurance ) of the potential purchaser or

transferee, including, but not limited to, a driver's

license, official Pennsylvania photoidentification card or

official government photoidentification card. In the case of

a potential buyer or transferee who is a member of a

recognized religious sect or community whose tenets forbid or

