Senate Bill 1201 Printer's Number 1633
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - shall be subject to the following:
(1) For a first offense, the individual shall be subject
to a fine of at least $1,000.
(2) For a second offense, the individual shall be
subject to a fine of at least $5,000.
(3) For a third offense, the individual commits a
misdemeanor of the third degree and shall be subject to a
fine of at least $10,000.
(4) For a fourth and subsequent offense, the individual
commits a misdemeanor of the second degree and shall be
subject to a fine of at least $15,000.
Section 3. Section 6111(b)(2) of Title 18 is amended to
read:
§ 6111. Sale or transfer of firearms.
* * *
(b) Duty of seller.--No licensed importer, licensed
manufacturer or licensed dealer shall sell or deliver any
firearm to another person, other than a licensed importer,
licensed manufacturer, licensed dealer or licensed collector,
until the conditions of subsection (a) have been satisfied and
until he has:
* * *
(2) Inspected photoidentification and proof of liability
insurance required under section 6109.1 (relating to
l iability insurance ) of the potential purchaser or
transferee, including, but not limited to, a driver's
license, official Pennsylvania photoidentification card or
official government photoidentification card. In the case of
a potential buyer or transferee who is a member of a
recognized religious sect or community whose tenets forbid or
