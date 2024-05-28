Senate Bill 1191 Printer's Number 1632
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - organized labor.
(3) In evaluating the impact of the base budget on
consumers, the department shall consider available economic
modeling regarding the impact of a PACER emission budget on
costs, if any, passed on to consumers, and shall consult with
the Consumer Advocate of the Commonwealth and advocates for
low-income Pennsylvanians and representatives of large energy
users.
(4) In evaluating the impact of the base budget on the
environment, the department shall consider available studies
and modeling regarding the impact of a PACER emission budget
on emissions and compliance with existing and proposed
Federal regulations of new and existing power plants, as well
as the impacts on vulnerable communities, and shall consult
with representatives of environmental nonprofit
organizations, environmental justice advocates, academic
institutions and the electric industry.
(b) Revisions.--If the department determines that revisions
to the base budget are needed, the department shall recommend a
revised PACER emissions budget to the board.
(c) Final omitted regulation.--The board may promulgate a
final-omitted regulation under the Regulatory Review Act to
amend 25 Pa. Code § 145.341 and adopt a PACER emissions budget
as recommended by the department under this section.
(d) Set-aside allocations.--The department shall retain
allowance set-aside allocations, including the waste coal
allowance set-aside, and the combined heat and power allowance
set-aside, in no less than the amounts specified in 25 Pa. Code
§ 145.342 (relating to CO
2
allowance allocations).
Section 6. Prohibition.
20240SB1191PN1632 - 6 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30