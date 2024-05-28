Senate Bill 1191 Printer's Number 1632

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - organized labor.

(3) In evaluating the impact of the base budget on

consumers, the department shall consider available economic

modeling regarding the impact of a PACER emission budget on

costs, if any, passed on to consumers, and shall consult with

the Consumer Advocate of the Commonwealth and advocates for

low-income Pennsylvanians and representatives of large energy

users.

(4) In evaluating the impact of the base budget on the

environment, the department shall consider available studies

and modeling regarding the impact of a PACER emission budget

on emissions and compliance with existing and proposed

Federal regulations of new and existing power plants, as well

as the impacts on vulnerable communities, and shall consult

with representatives of environmental nonprofit

organizations, environmental justice advocates, academic

institutions and the electric industry.

(b) Revisions.--If the department determines that revisions

to the base budget are needed, the department shall recommend a

revised PACER emissions budget to the board.

(c) Final omitted regulation.--The board may promulgate a

final-omitted regulation under the Regulatory Review Act to

amend 25 Pa. Code § 145.341 and adopt a PACER emissions budget

as recommended by the department under this section.

(d) Set-aside allocations.--The department shall retain

allowance set-aside allocations, including the waste coal

allowance set-aside, and the combined heat and power allowance

set-aside, in no less than the amounts specified in 25 Pa. Code

§ 145.342 (relating to CO

2

allowance allocations).

Section 6. Prohibition.

20240SB1191PN1632 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30