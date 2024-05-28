Senate Bill 1204 Printer's Number 1634
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1634
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1204
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, DILLON, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK,
KANE, BREWSTER, MILLER, ROBINSON AND TARTAGLIONE,
MAY 28, 2024
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
MAY 28, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating
to emergency management services, providing for health
screenings for firefighters and EMS providers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 7715. Health screenings for firefighters and EMS providers.
(a) General rule.--A firefighter or EMS provider employed as
a full-time paid employee of a fire department or a political
subdivision shall have a cancer and cardiovascular health
screening exam conducted by a physician no less than once every
three years during the course of the firefighter's or EMS
provider's employment. Where applicable, a health screening
under this section shall include, at a minimum:
(1) Screenings for the following cancers and
cardiovascular conditions:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18