Senate Bill 1204 Printer's Number 1634

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1634

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1204

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, DILLON, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK,

KANE, BREWSTER, MILLER, ROBINSON AND TARTAGLIONE,

MAY 28, 2024

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

MAY 28, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating

to emergency management services, providing for health

screenings for firefighters and EMS providers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 7715. Health screenings for firefighters and EMS providers.

(a) General rule.--A firefighter or EMS provider employed as

a full-time paid employee of a fire department or a political

subdivision shall have a cancer and cardiovascular health

screening exam conducted by a physician no less than once every

three years during the course of the firefighter's or EMS

provider's employment. Where applicable, a health screening

under this section shall include, at a minimum:

(1) Screenings for the following cancers and

cardiovascular conditions:

