Senate Bill 1205 Printer's Number 1635
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - 3. He or she shall have resided in the election district
where he or she shall offer to vote at least 60 days immediately
preceding the election, except that if qualified to vote in an
election district prior to removal of residence, he or she may,
if a resident of Pennsylvania, vote in the election district
from which he or she removed his or her residence within 60 days
preceding the election.
4. A noncitizen resident of this Commonwealth, whether
present legally or illegally, shall be prohibited from voting in
any Federal, State or local election.
Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed
constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:
(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of
the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
proceed immediately to comply with the advertising
requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the Constitution
of Pennsylvania.
(2) Upon the second passage by the General Assembly of
the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
proceed immediately to comply with the advertising
requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the Constitution
of Pennsylvania. The Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
submit the amendment to the qualified electors of this
Commonwealth at the first general or municipal election which
meets the requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the
Constitution of Pennsylvania.
