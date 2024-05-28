Senate Bill 1205 Printer's Number 1635

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - 3. He or she shall have resided in the election district

where he or she shall offer to vote at least 60 days immediately

preceding the election, except that if qualified to vote in an

election district prior to removal of residence, he or she may,

if a resident of Pennsylvania, vote in the election district

from which he or she removed his or her residence within 60 days

preceding the election.

4. A noncitizen resident of this Commonwealth, whether

present legally or illegally, shall be prohibited from voting in

any Federal, State or local election.

Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed

constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:

(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of

the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall

proceed immediately to comply with the advertising

requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the Constitution

of Pennsylvania.

(2) Upon the second passage by the General Assembly of

the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall

proceed immediately to comply with the advertising

requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the Constitution

of Pennsylvania. The Secretary of the Commonwealth shall

submit the amendment to the qualified electors of this

Commonwealth at the first general or municipal election which

meets the requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the

Constitution of Pennsylvania.

20240SB1205PN1635 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26