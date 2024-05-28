Senate Bill 1206 Printer's Number 1636

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1636

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1206

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, FLYNN, SANTARSIERO,

FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, DILLON, LAUGHLIN AND KANE,

MAY 28, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 28, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school safety and security,

providing for panic alerts.

This act may be referred to as "Alyssa's Law."

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1305.2-B. Panic alerts.

(a) Requirement.--Each public school building in this

Commonwealth must be equipped with a panic alert system for use

in a school security emergency, including, but not limited to, a

nonfire evacuation, lockdown or active shooter situation. The

panic alert must be directly linked to the local law enforcement

agencies designated as first responders to the school's campus

