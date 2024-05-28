Senate Bill 1206 Printer's Number 1636
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1636
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1206
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, FLYNN, SANTARSIERO,
FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, DILLON, LAUGHLIN AND KANE,
MAY 28, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 28, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school safety and security,
providing for panic alerts.
This act may be referred to as "Alyssa's Law."
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1305.2-B. Panic alerts.
(a) Requirement.--Each public school building in this
Commonwealth must be equipped with a panic alert system for use
in a school security emergency, including, but not limited to, a
nonfire evacuation, lockdown or active shooter situation. The
panic alert must be directly linked to the local law enforcement
agencies designated as first responders to the school's campus
