Senate Bill 1209 Printer's Number 1637

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1637

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1209

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, CULVER, COSTA, FONTANA, BREWSTER,

J. WARD, SCHWANK AND MILLER, MAY 28, 2024

REFERRED TO FINANCE, MAY 28, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for

classes of income.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 303 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,

No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

Section 303. Classes of Income.--* * *

(a.11) The following shall apply:

(1) When calculating taxable income on the annual personal

income tax return, a taxpayer may deduct an amount not to exceed

ten thousand dollars ($10,000) if, while living, the taxpayer or

the taxpayer's dependent donates one or more of his or her human

