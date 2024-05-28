Senate Bill 1211 Printer's Number 1638
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - persons.--A licensed gaming entity or gaming employee:
(1) Shall ensure that a self-excluded person does not
receive direct advertising or marketing materials that
communicate inducements, promotions, bonuses, credits,
rewards, free plays or other offers from the licensed gaming
entity, including, but not exclusive of, direct mail, email,
texts, telephone calls and direct messaging via social media.
(2) Shall ensure that all direct marketing lists are
kept updated to ensure that all self-excluded persons are not
directly targeted with advertising or marketing materials
that offer promotions, credits, bonuses or other offers.
(3) May not permit a self-excluded person to be able to
redeem points, bonuses, free plays, comps or risk-free bets
while on the exclusion list.
(4) Shall deny access to complimentary services or
items, check-cashing privileges, player reward programs and
other similar benefits and perquisites to persons on a self-
excluded list.
(5) May not extend credit to any individual on the self-
exclusion list.
(6) May not permit participation in a cashless wagering
system to any individual on the self-exclusion list.
(7) May not pay any winnings, money, credits or anything
of value derived from gaming to an individual on the
voluntary self-exclusion list.
(c.2) Duty to maintain and update self-exclusion and no
marketing lists.--
(1) A licensed gaming entity shall immediately remove a
self-excluded person's name, resident address, email address,
telephone number, contact information or any other means of
