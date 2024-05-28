Submit Release
Senate Bill 1212 Printer's Number 1639

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1639

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1212

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY A. WILLIAMS AND KANE, MAY 28, 2024

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 28, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in employees, providing for mandatory

firearms training for certain law enforcement agencies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 53 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2173. Mandatory firearms training for certain law enforcement

agencies.

(a) General rule.--An officer in a law enforcement agency

located in a county of the second class A with a population

between 565,000 and 600,000 according to the 2020 Federal

decennial census shall undergo and complete mandatory in-service

firearms training courses conducted by a certified law

enforcement firearms instructor at least four times each year.

(b) Documentation.--

(1) A certified law enforcement firearms instructor and

a law enforcement agency's chief officer shall be responsible

for producing and maintaining documentation of any in-service

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

