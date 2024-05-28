Senate Bill 1212 Printer's Number 1639
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1639
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1212
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY A. WILLIAMS AND KANE, MAY 28, 2024
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 28, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in employees, providing for mandatory
firearms training for certain law enforcement agencies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 53 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 2173. Mandatory firearms training for certain law enforcement
agencies.
(a) General rule.--An officer in a law enforcement agency
located in a county of the second class A with a population
between 565,000 and 600,000 according to the 2020 Federal
decennial census shall undergo and complete mandatory in-service
firearms training courses conducted by a certified law
enforcement firearms instructor at least four times each year.
(b) Documentation.--
(1) A certified law enforcement firearms instructor and
a law enforcement agency's chief officer shall be responsible
for producing and maintaining documentation of any in-service
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19