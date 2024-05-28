Senate Resolution 297 Printer's Number 1642
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - the reduction of plan fees; and
WHEREAS, PA 529 accounts offer generous tax benefits,
including a State income tax deduction for contributions, no
Federal or State income taxes on investment growth, tax-free
withdrawals for qualified expenses and gift and inheritance tax
benefits, and PA 529 account assets have no effect on State
financial aid eligibility; and
WHEREAS, More than 293,000 PA 529 accounts, including more
than 112,000 Guaranteed Savings Plan accounts and more than
181,000 Investment Plan accounts, currently hold more than $7.2
billion in savings; and
WHEREAS, Savings in PA 529 accounts can be used to help pay
for tuition, fees, equipment, books, room and board and other
qualified expenses at most schools nationwide, including K-12,
four-year colleges and universities, community colleges,
technical schools and qualified apprenticeship programs; and
WHEREAS, The Treasury Department has the statutory
responsibility to administer the PA 529 College and Career
Savings Program; and
WHEREAS, Designating May 29, 2024, as "College and Career
Savings Day" serves to increase public understanding and
appreciation of the value of saving for postsecondary education
through the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program; therefore
be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate May 29, 2024, as "College
and Career Savings Day" in Pennsylvania.
20240SR0297PN1642 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26