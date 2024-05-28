Senate Resolution 300 Printer's Number 1640

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1640

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

300

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL AND

J. WARD, MAY 28, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 28, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the 2024 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

WHEREAS, The 10th National Eucharistic Congress (the

Congress) is being held in Indianapolis, Indiana, from July 17,

2024, through July 21, 2024; and

WHEREAS, The Congress marks the first National Eucharistic

Congress in the United States in 83 years; and

WHEREAS, The Congress seeks to fulfill the vision of the

Eucharistic Revival, started in 2022, to rekindle a living faith

in the hearts of Catholics across America; and

WHEREAS, The Congress is immediately preceded by the National

Eucharistic Pilgrimage (the Pilgrimage) which consists of

Catholic pilgrims on four pilgrimage routes converging in

Indiana from their origins in California (West), Texas (South),

Connecticut (East) and Minnesota (North); and

WHEREAS, The eastern arm of the Pilgrimage, named the St.

Elizabeth Ann Seton Route in honor of the first American-born

saint to be canonized by the Catholic Church, begins near the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17