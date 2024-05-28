Senate Resolution 300 Printer's Number 1640
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1640
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
300
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL AND
J. WARD, MAY 28, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 28, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the 2024 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.
WHEREAS, The 10th National Eucharistic Congress (the
Congress) is being held in Indianapolis, Indiana, from July 17,
2024, through July 21, 2024; and
WHEREAS, The Congress marks the first National Eucharistic
Congress in the United States in 83 years; and
WHEREAS, The Congress seeks to fulfill the vision of the
Eucharistic Revival, started in 2022, to rekindle a living faith
in the hearts of Catholics across America; and
WHEREAS, The Congress is immediately preceded by the National
Eucharistic Pilgrimage (the Pilgrimage) which consists of
Catholic pilgrims on four pilgrimage routes converging in
Indiana from their origins in California (West), Texas (South),
Connecticut (East) and Minnesota (North); and
WHEREAS, The eastern arm of the Pilgrimage, named the St.
Elizabeth Ann Seton Route in honor of the first American-born
saint to be canonized by the Catholic Church, begins near the
