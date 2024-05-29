Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing Appoints New President

James Hamilton succeeds Shawn Kinney, bringing over 25 years of industry expertise

Lee, MA, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), the Sterile Division of Sharp, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Hamilton as the new President. This transition comes as Shawn Kinney steps down from his role as President to retire, but he will remain on staff to provide support and guidance to the company.

James Hamilton brings over 25 years of leadership experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality, supply chain, engineering, and strategy. Prior to joining BSM, James served as the Vice President of U.S. Technical Operations at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. His extensive background includes various roles of increasing responsibility at Forest Laboratories (later acquired by Allergan) and Renaissance Lakewood, a CDMO specializing in nasal sprays and sterile injectables. James holds a BA in Chemistry from the University of New Mexico and an MBA from Northern Kentucky University.

"I reflect with immense pride and gratitude on the incredible journey we have shared building this company from three co-founders to over 240 employees today," said Co-founder and former BSM President, Dr. Shawn Kinney. "It has been an honor to lead such a dedicated and talented team, whose hard work and commitment has driven our company's success. I am confident that James will continue to build on our strong foundation and lead Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing to even greater heights."

Sharp President and CEO, Kevin Orfan, commented, “We are excited to welcome James to our executive team, and we are confident that his vision and expertise will drive continued growth and innovation at BSM. We look forward to supporting the team in this new chapter."

BSM, a subsidiary of Sharp, has experienced significant growth over the years and remains committed to providing the highest quality drug products in the industry. The company is grateful for the support and trust of its partners and looks forward to continuing to grow and serve them under James Hamilton's leadership.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing and build upon the company’s strong foundation and reputation. Our team is poised for continued success and growth, and together, we will achieve great things," said James Hamilton.

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing:

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM) is a state-of-the-art fill-finish contract manufacturer specialized in small-scale, isolator-based sterile filling of vials, syringes, and cartridges for biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization, specialty filling, lyophilization services, analytical support, stability studies, and formulation development. For more information, please visit the company’s website (https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/) or contact them at info@berkshiresterile.com.

