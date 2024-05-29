Lane Closures on Interstate 470, Eastbound and Westbound, Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Interstate 470 will have one lane closed in both the eastbound and westbound directions, near Elm Grove Bridge, from milepost 3.62 to milepost 4.70, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, and Wednesday, May 29, 2024, for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down, and slight expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
