Right Lane on Eastbound WV 9, in Jefferson County, to be Closed Beginning Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Page Content

​The right lane will be closed on eastbound WV 9, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue, in Jefferson County, beginning on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, to perform concrete repairs. In addition, Fifth Avenue at WV 9 will also be closed to traffic.





The right lane will also be closed on eastbound and westbound WV 9, at milepost 10.52, between Rock Cliff Drive and Interstate 81, in Berkeley County, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2024, to perform a bridge safety inspection.





Detour signs will be posted. The work is estimated to last approximately one month. Motorists should travel with caution through the area and allow extra time. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​