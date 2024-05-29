Page Content

Preston County Route 26/32, Birds Creek Road, will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at the intersection of WV 92, to repair a damaged concrete deck slab and wing wall. Detour routes will be WV 92, US 50, and WV 26. The closure will be 24 hours a day. Work is expected to take three weeks.

THIS IS A TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE. ALL TRAFFIC, INCLUDING EMERGENCY SERVICE AND SCHOOL VEHICLES, MUST USE ALTERNATE ROUTES.

Motorists are advised allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​