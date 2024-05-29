Submit Release
Lane Restriction on WV 7, Green Acres, to Begin Tuesday, May 28, 2024

A portion of WV 7, from milepost 11.52,  to the intersection of WV 2, in New Martinsville, will be restricted to one lane, beginning Tuesday, May 28, 2024, through Friday, September 27, 2024, for road construction and installation of the new bridge. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals. There is a 10-foot width restriction. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

