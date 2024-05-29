Submit Release
Delays on Jackson County Route 33/1, Utah Road, Beginning on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

There will be delays on Jackson County Route 33/1, Utah Road, beginning approximately 0.70 miles east of the junction of WV 68, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May28, 2024, through Sunday, June 30, 2024, for gas line maintenance work.
 
Delays of up to 15 minutes are possible. One lane will remain open to traffic. Flagging personnel and traffic control devices will be utilized to maintain traffic control. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

