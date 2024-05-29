Submit Release
Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Yemen Dr. Shaya Mohsin Zindani

On May 28, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Yemen Dr. Shaya Mohsin Zindani, who is in China for the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing at the latter's request. The two sides had an exchange of views on China-Yemen relations and the situation in the Middle East, especially the Yemeni issue and the situation in the Red Sea.

