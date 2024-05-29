PHILIPPINES, May 29 - Press Release

May 29, 2024 CHIZ RECEIVES COURTESY CALL FROM CZECH AMBASSADOR Newly elected Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero received a courtesy call from Czech Ambassador to the Philippines Karel Hejc at the Senate Ceremonial Hall on Tuesday. The hour-long meeting highlighted the growing cooperation and friendship between the Philippines and the Czech Republic. Ambassador Hejc congratulated the new Senate President on his election and emphasized the renewed vigor in bilateral relations, particularly following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to the Czech Republic last March. Marcos' visit, accompanied by a powerhouse business delegation, has already led to several agreements gaining traction and sparked increased interest from the Czech business community to invest in the Philippines. "Some of the agreements reached during President Marcos' visit have already taken off," Hejc said, noting that there are new government-to-government cooperations in fields such as agriculture, energy, and defense. The ambassador also highlighted the historical ties between the two countries, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the re-establishment of their diplomatic relations. He recalled the friendship between Philippine national hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal and Prague-born Ferdinand Blumentritt in the 1890s and paid homage to the 14 Czechoslovakians who volunteered to join the Allied Forces during World War II, some of whom perished in the Bataan Death March. Hejc assured the Senate President of the Czech Republic's steadfast support, describing his country as a "friend, partner, and ally" to the Philippines. He also expressed concern over the current situation in the West Philippine Sea, stressing that it is not just an isolated issue but a global concern closely monitored by the Czech Republic and other European countries. Escudero thanked Hejc for his congratulatory remarks and for the Czech Republic's support to the Filipino people. He noted the strong relations between the two countries and expressed optimism for more engaging partnerships in various sectors. "Thank you for your support to the Filipino people," Escudero said. "As you know, we rely on our friends from the international community to help us as we strive to give our people a better country and a better future." Escudero said the Philippines looks forward to "more engaging partnerships in various fields such as energy, agriculture, science and technology, and defense." Hejc, who has been serving in Manila since October 2023, was accompanied by other embassy officials during the courtesy call.