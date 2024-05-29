Berlin Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3003492

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: Williston

DATE/TIME: 5/28/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / VCOR

ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that a person of interest was violating a relief from abuse order at a residence in Cabot. Troopers arrived at the residence and spoke with several involved parties but were not able to locate the suspect.

Further investigation revealed the suspect to be Calvin Lamphere, who was also in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Lamphere was then located and issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.