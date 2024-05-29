Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,397 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3003492

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow                             

STATION: Williston                

 

DATE/TIME: 5/28/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / VCOR

 

ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere                                             

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that a person of interest was violating a relief from abuse order at a residence in Cabot. Troopers arrived at the residence and spoke with several involved parties but were not able to locate the suspect.

 

Further investigation revealed the suspect to be Calvin Lamphere, who was also in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Lamphere was then located and issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2024 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more