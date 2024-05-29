Berlin Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3003492
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow
STATION: Williston
DATE/TIME: 5/28/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / VCOR
ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that a person of interest was violating a relief from abuse order at a residence in Cabot. Troopers arrived at the residence and spoke with several involved parties but were not able to locate the suspect.
Further investigation revealed the suspect to be Calvin Lamphere, who was also in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Lamphere was then located and issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.