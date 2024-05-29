St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Heroin, False Information to Police Officer, Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004130
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5-28-24 at 1943 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pierce Rd. / US-5, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION(S):
- Damion Gage: Possession of Heroin
- Phillip Greene: Possession of Heroin, False Information to Police Officer, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Damion Gage
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
ACCUSED: Phillip Greene
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/28/24 at approximately 1943 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to Pierce Road, near the intersection of US-5, in St. Johnsbury, VT, to assist Vermont Fish & Game Wardens investigating suspicious activity involving two males seated in a vehicle. Contact was made shortly after with the operator, Phillip Greene (34), and passenger, Damion Gage (31). During the course of the investigation, both men were found to be in possession of heroin and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia. Greene and Gage were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Both men were cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 8/26/24 at 0830 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges, and then released on their own recognizance.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8-26-24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes (x2)
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819