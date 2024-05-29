St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Heroin, False Information to Police Officer, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004130

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5-28-24 at 1943 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pierce Rd. / US-5, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION(S):

Damion Gage: Possession of Heroin

Phillip Greene: Possession of Heroin, False Information to Police Officer, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Damion Gage

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

ACCUSED: Phillip Greene

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/28/24 at approximately 1943 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to Pierce Road, near the intersection of US-5, in St. Johnsbury, VT, to assist Vermont Fish & Game Wardens investigating suspicious activity involving two males seated in a vehicle. Contact was made shortly after with the operator, Phillip Greene (34), and passenger, Damion Gage (31). During the course of the investigation, both men were found to be in possession of heroin and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia. Greene and Gage were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Both men were cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 8/26/24 at 0830 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges, and then released on their own recognizance.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8-26-24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes (x2)

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819