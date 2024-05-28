RSVGPF to Host Community Walkabout, Town Hall Meeting in Bagga

RSVGPF to Host Community Walkabout and Town Hall Meeting in Barrouallie

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to remind the public that the National Firearms Amnesty initiative (NFA2024) will conclude on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The National Firearms Amnesty initiative, which began on March 1, 2024, aims to reduce the proliferation of illegal firearms in our country. With only 2 days left, we urge those in possession of illegal firearms to participate and help make Saint Vincent and the Grenadines safer. Illegal firearms and ammunition can be handed over at police stations or to designated community leaders without fear of prosecution. This is a unique opportunity to foster a more peaceful nation for everyone.

To culminate this initiative, the RSVGPF will host its Community Walkabout and Town Hall Meeting in the Barrouallie Community on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The walkabout is scheduled to commence at 4 PM, followed by a town hall meeting in “The Square” at 6 PM.

The Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Enville Williams, other senior ranks of the RSVGPF, and members of the community will deliver remarks. There will also be an open forum, affording residents of Barrouallie and surrounding communities the opportunity to speak and share their perspectives. These community engagements have been highly successful, fostering stronger relationships and open communication between the RSVGPF and the communities it serves. The recently held outreach initiatives have been well-received, with residents expressing appreciation for the opportunity to voice their concerns and engage directly with the police high command.

This event promises to be memorable, featuring live musical entertainment provided by the RSVGPF Police Band. The RSVGPF cordially invites members of the public and the media to join us for this significant event, which promises to be an extraordinary gathering, reflecting our commitment to building a safer and more unified Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.